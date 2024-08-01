On Thursday, August 1, for about 35 minutes from 2:00 p.m., Minister for Foreign Affairs Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko received a courtesy call from the Diplomatic Missions of East African countries to Japan.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa paid tribute to East African diplomatic missions for its efforts to enhancing relations with Japan. Minister Kamikawa expressed her wishes to make the TICAD Ministerial Meeting, scheduled for 24 and 25 this month, as an opportunity to co-create solutions to the challenges facing the international community, especially Africa.
- As a response, H.E. Mr. Estifanos Afeworki Haile, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Eritrea to Japan and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Japan, expressed his hope to further develop relations between East African countries and Japan, using this month's TICAD ministerial meeting as an opportunity. Ambassadors and other participants from other countries also expressed their expectations for further strengthening bilateral relations.
- Minister Kamikawa stated that, based on useful comments from all ambassadors today, Japan will prepare for TICAD Ministerial Meeting at the end of this month. She also stated that, while mentioning her visit to Madagascar in April this year, she would like to continue attaching great importance to dialogues with the Ambassadors and work closely with East African countries both bilaterally and internationally.
