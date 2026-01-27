Dedicated fleets provide trade connectivity and support access to global markets

Provides faster connectivity to key trade lanes

DHL Aviation (www.DHL.com) today unveiled two fully branded Boeing 737-400 aircrafts at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing investment in SSA’s logistics infrastructure. The additional air capacity will enhance transit times, improve delivery predictability, and extend DHL’s reach to support businesses across West Africa and beyond.

As the only integrator with a dedicated air network in Sub-Saharan Africa, DHL continues to expand its aviation uplift to meet growing demand from West African businesses across key sectors, including e-commerce, perishables, energy, and life sciences&healthcare.

"As trade expands across Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area, businesses are demanding predictable transit times and consistent delivery performance. The two dedicated aircrafts will be integrated into DHL Aviation’s African air network, strengthening connections on critical Africa-Europe and Africa-Asia trade lanes,” added Anthony Beckley, VP Operations and Aviation, DHL Express SSA.

DHL’s investment in aviation capacity complements the company's broader commitment to sustainable growth. The company continues to advance digitalisation through AI-enabled route optimisation and digital customs tools, while piloting renewable energy and alternative fuel projects across its facilities to support long-term environmental goals.

“With this latest investment, DHL Express reaffirms its position as the logistics partner of choice for businesses seeking to grow their presence in regional and global value chains.” said Riaan Vorster, Aviation Senior Director, DHL Aviation SSA.

