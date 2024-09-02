Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Nigeria, causing floods that have resulted in hundreds of lives lost and significant damage to homes and farmlands, impacting more than half a million people. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is preparing an emergency response to provide immediate relief to the most affected households across the north-eastern states of Adamawa and Borno.

Across the country, over 515,794 people have been impacted by the devastating floods, with 205,338 displaced, 170 lives lost, and significant damage to 76,667 houses and over 106,089 hectares of farmlands. As heavy rains continue to affect communities across the country. The devastating floods of 2022 stand out as a grim reminder of the havoc caused by heavy climate induced rains, with over 1.4 million individuals displaced.

In Borno State, the IRC is preparing to provide immediate relief through multipurpose cash assistance to 600 of the most affected households to enable affected families to meet their immediate needs, including shelter, food, and other essentials, as they recover from the disaster.

As the rainy season peaks, the IRC will monitor the situation closely and adapt its response to meet the evolving needs of populations in flood-affected locations across Nigeria, including Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara where the IRC operates. In Adamawa State, the IRC has triggered its anticipatory action program with the provision of cash assistance to communities along the Benue River to mitigate the impact of the release of water from the Lagdo Dam.

In addition to cash assistance, the IRC is addressing the urgent need for improved sanitation and access to clean water, as the flooding has led to a significant increase in waterborne diseases such as diarrhea and malaria. The conditions are ripe for the spread of other communicable diseases like cholera.

Babatunde Ojei, IRC Nigeria Country Director, said:

“The frequent occurrence of this flooding is unprecedented; it now happens annually, and the impact on communities is severe. We are deeply concerned about the long-term impact of this disaster on vulnerable populations, particularly in high-risk areas where continued rains are expected to worsen the situation.

The IRC is committed to providing life-saving assistance to those affected, but we cannot do it alone. We will continue to work closely with local authorities, partners, and community leaders to implement effective interventions that mitigate the risks posed by ongoing flooding and its aftermath.

We call on the international community, donors, and humanitarian organizations to urgently mobilize resources to prevent further loss of life and to help communities rebuild.”

The IRC has been working in Nigeria since 2012, providing life saving support to communities in Nigeria affected by climate-related disasters, armed conflict and other poverty related issues. The IRC runs eight field offices in northeast Nigeria and a country office in Abuja, the capital. The IRC works to help people recover and rebuild their lives by providing health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, and education services.