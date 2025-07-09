HE Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs for Libya in the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Koury met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Dr. Khalid Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in Libya.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya reaffirmed during the meeting the State of Qatar's firm and supportive position in support of Libya's unity and sovereignty, as well as its commitment to backing all international efforts aimed at achieving security, stability, and development in the country.

His Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's support for the Libyan political process, relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's unity, stability, and sovereignty, while fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people for development and prosperity through free and fair elections.