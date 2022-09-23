Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met today with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the State of Libya Dr. Najla Mohammed El Mangoush, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting dealt with reviewing bilateral cooperation and developments in Libya.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed during the meeting the State of Qatar's full support to the political process in Libya, the UN Security Council resolutions on the matter, and efforts aiming to reach a national consensus that yields presidential and parliamentary elections and achieves national interest, stability, and peace. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.