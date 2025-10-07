His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Paul Mashatile will on 08-09 October 2025, undertake a Working Visit to Juba, in the Republic of South Sudan, in his capacity as Presidential Special Envoy to South Sudan.

The Working Visit by Deputy President Mashatile takes place in the context of consolidating political efforts and contributing to deepening the implementation of the peace process, in line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (RARCRSS), with the aim of ensuring a peaceful and democratic end to the transitional period.

Both South Africa and South Sudan share strong historical bonds, dating back to the days of the struggle for independence and freedom, which forms the basis of mutual bilateral cooperation.

In this regard, the Deputy President will hold primary consultations with His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardi, and key signatories to the Revitalised Agreement, as well as other stakeholders, to find lasting peace, development and stability for the people of South Sudan.

The Republic of South Sudan is implementing a peace process under auspices of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the South Sudan, signed in September 2018. Key provisions of the Revitalized Agreement include, amongst others, the drafting of a new constitution, transitional security arrangements, and preparations for elections scheduled for December 2026.

These milestones are vital for a peaceful and democratic end of the transitional period.

The Deputy President will therefore utilise the opportunity during this Working Visit, to assess progress on the status of implementation of the Revitalised Agreement.

Deputy President Mashatile will be supported by senior government officials.