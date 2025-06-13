Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will undertake a Working Visit to the Russian Federation on 17-21 June 2025, aimed at strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties between South Africa and Russia.

The purpose of the Working Visit is to strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties between South Africa and the Russian Federation, particularly focusing on enhancing economic cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, automotive, energy and mining industries as well as science and technology cooperation.

The Working Visit will take place in two cities in the Russian Federation, namely Moscow and St. Petersburg for high-level engagements as well as economic diplomacy activities.

In Moscow, Deputy President Mashatile will meet with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr Mikhail Mishutin, to discuss cooperation in the economic, trade and energy spheres. The Deputy President will also meet with the following Leaders from the Russian Federation:

President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr Vladimir Putin

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Mrs Valentina Matvienko (Speaker of Upper House)

Chairman of the State Duma, Mr Vyacheslav Volodin (Speaker of Lower House)

During his stay in Moscow, the Deputy President will lay a wreath at the memorial site dedicated to South Africa’s liberation stalwarts, John Beaver (JB) Marks and Moses Kotane.

The second part of the Working Visit will take place in St. Petersburg where the Deputy President will participate in the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2025 (SPIEF ’25), held under the theme: “Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World”. The forum will take place from 19-21 June 2025.

Deputy President Mashatile will participate in the plenary of SPIEF ’25 and has also been invited to participate as a speaker in the Russia-Africa Business Dialogue.

On the sidelines of SPIEF '25 Deputy President Mashatile is scheduled to deliver a Public Lecture at the St Petersburg State University under the theme: “South Africa’s G20 Presidency in a rapidly changing Geopolitical Environment” and also speak during the opening of the South African Trade and Investment Seminar.

The St. Petersburg leg of the visit is expected to leverage on promoting South Africa’s trade relations and South Africa as an investment destination.

The Working Visit will be Deputy President Mashatile's first visit to the Russian Federation since he took office as Deputy President under the 7th Administration. The the Working Visit is preceded by the following high-level visits to the Russian Federation by South African leaders:

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Working Visit to Kazan, Russia for the BRICS Summit in October 2024;

Deputy Minister of International Relations&Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka’s participation in the First Russia-Africa Ministerial Meeting in November 2024;

Minister of International Relations&Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola’s visit to co-chair the 18th ITEC session in April 2025, and

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga represented South Africa during the “80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War Celebrations” held in Moscow in May 2025.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by a delegation of Ministers and Deputy Ministers who are part of the Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development Cabinet Cluster.

These include International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande; Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina; Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau; Agriculture Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa; Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala; Mineral and Petroleum Resources Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina, and Sport, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.