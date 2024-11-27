This significant meeting follows the exchange of Official Visits in 2023 with Vice-President Vo Thi Anh Xuan of Vietnam visiting South Africa in September 2023, and Deputy President Paul Mashatile visiting Vietnam in December 2023. The visits marked thirty years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Vietnam, aiming to reinvigorate and strengthen the ties of friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

It is expected that the Sixth Partnership Forum will reflect on the dynamically growing relations between South Africa and Vietnam. Key topics of discussion will include cooperation in trade, investment, agricultural market access, minerals, combating transnational crime and wildlife offences, as well as collaboration in higher education and training. This forum represents a continued commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for mutual benefit and development.

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka, will co-host the Sixth South Africa-Vietnam Partnership Forum with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Ms Nguyen Minh Hang, on Tuesday, 27 November 2024, in Pretoria.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.