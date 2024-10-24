Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has concluded his visit to Pescara, Italy, where he participated in the G7 Development Ministerial Meeting of Outreach Countries and International Organisations. The meeting took place on 23 and 24 October 2024.

The outreach sessions of the G7 have been a steady feature of the Group, aimed at strengthening unity among G7 members and like-minded countries to deliberate on and address some of the world’s most pressing issues. Reflecting the outward-looking approach of recent Presidencies, guest leaders are invited to join outreach sessions within the Summit agenda.

Italy’s focus on Africa has been integral as it continues to promote its newly launched Piano Mattei Plan, which seeks to establish an equal partnership model with the African continent.

“South Africa appreciates and commends the Italian initiative to focus part of the agenda of the G7 on Africa to strengthen cooperation between the two parties in a mutually beneficial manner,” said Deputy Minister Botes.

The Deputy Minister held bilateral meetings with the Norwegian State Secretary for International Development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms Bjørg Sandkjær, Deputy Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, Ms Isobel Coleman, and Administrator for the United Nations Development Programme, Mr Achim Steiner.