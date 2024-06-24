From June 24-27, Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman will travel to Botswana and Zambia. In Botswana, the Deputy Administrator will attend the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD), co-hosted by the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD is an annual meeting of African Chiefs of Defense and other senior military leaders on the continent. Deputy Administrator Coleman will deliver key remarks on the U.S. government’s holistic approach to advancing strategic interests in partnership with African governments.
From Gaborone, Botswana, the Deputy Administrator will travel to Lusaka, Zambia, where she will engage with government leaders and members of the private sector to reinforce the U.S. government’s commitment to Zambia. Deputy Administrator Coleman will also launch Zambia’s Global Food Security Strategy Country Plan, highlighting USAID’s investments in Zambia’s food security and the agriculture sector. These investments build on USAID’s climate-smart approach to Zambia’s food security and resilience by integrating rural farming communities into the growing regional and global markets for agricultural products.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).