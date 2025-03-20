The UK’s Department for Business and Trade has today welcomed a delegation of 15 organisations from Ghana’s healthcare sector for a four-city roadshow aimed at strengthening trade partnerships and development opportunities.

The delegation, visiting the UK from 17-21 March 2025, includes representatives from the Ghanaian government, private health facilities, pharmaceutical and medical equipment distributors, and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The visit will strengthen the existing healthcare collaboration between the UK and Ghana, which already spans research and training, knowledge and expertise transfer, investment, and healthcare systems strengthening.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa, John Humphrey, who is leading the UK delegation, said: "The UK is committed to strengthening its economic ties with Africa, and Ghana is a key partner in this effort as we partner together to unlock growth, jobs, trade, investment, and opportunities in our economies."

The roadshow begins in London before continuing to Birmingham, Leeds, and Cardiff. Throughout the tour, Ghanaian delegates will meet with UK companies offering solutions and expertise that match Ghana’s healthcare needs. This initiative aligns with the UK’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with African nations and building capacity to address issues around supply chain disruption over the past years. By working together – we can get ahead of global shocks, mitigate their impact, and unlock new opportunities for growth between our two countries.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Harriet Thompson said: "The UK and Ghana have enjoyed a long and consistent partnership on healthcare, enhancing the health services available to citizens as well as supporting opportunities for both British and Ghanaian businesses. This roadshow is an opportunity to deepen that partnership, harnessing our nations’ collective expertise, innovation, experience and dynamism. I am confident that the visit will foster productive connections, paving the way for growth and prosperity between Ghana and the UK."

This visit presents a valuable opportunity for UK businesses to explore Ghana’s growing healthcare market, while enabling Ghana to access the UK’s expertise, products, and services in the sector.

The Department for Business and Trade looks forward to productive engagement between the delegations, leading to increased trade and collaboration in healthcare.