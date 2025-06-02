The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo must lead protection of internally displaced persons across the country, where over 7 million people have been driven from their homes by armed conflict, intercommunal violence and forced evictions in the context of conservation and extractive projects, and disasters.

“The Democratic Republic of the Congo faces one of the world’s largest and most protracted internal displacement crises, exacerbated by the ongoing occupation of North and South Kivu by Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebels,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, in a statement at the end of an official visit to the country.

“This crisis has had devastating impacts on displaced civilians, who have been subjected to murder, summary executions, rampant sexual and gender-based violence, forced labour, forced returns, and used as human shields, among other grave violations of their human rights in the context of multiple conflicts and generalised violence,” the Special Rapporteur said.

“Many are also struggling to meet their basic needs, particularly given the devastating impacts of foreign aid reductions on the ability of humanitarian agencies to respond to this crisis.”

Gaviria Betancur welcomed Government efforts to strengthen displacement-related legal and policy frameworks and address root causes of internal displacement through conflict management and land reform. She called for greater State leadership on these issues.

“While the Government has understandably focused much of its efforts on regaining sovereignty over its territory in the East, sovereignty also brings with it responsibility,” she said.

“Particularly given the decline in international assistance, the Government can no longer afford to outsource its responsibilities towards internally displaced persons and must take the lead in ensuring coordinated, accountable responses to internal displacement throughout its territory.”

Despite the challenging circumstances confronting internally displaced persons, Gaviria Betancur expressed her admiration for the resilience and tenacity these individuals have demonstrated.

“I was deeply moved by the simplicity and dignity of the demands I heard from internally displaced people, not for handouts but rather to return to their lands in safety, regain self-reliance and rebuild their lives,” she said.

“It is imperative to support these aspirations through Government-led approaches, supported by the international community, that enable durable solutions to their displacement. The world cannot afford to turn its back on the internally displaced people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They have suffered long enough and deserve sustainable peace.”

The Special Rapporteur will present a detailed report on her findings to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2026.