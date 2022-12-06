The October 2022 resumption of fighting in North Kivu between the Congolese army and the March 23 Movement (M23) has forced thousands of families to flee their homes. The hostile, dangerous environment leaves them struggling to survive. “I returned from Nyiragongo disgusted by the human disaster that these months of conflict have caused. Once again, it is civilians who are paying the price,” says Rachel Bernhard, ICRC head of delegation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “These communities have been uprooted from their land, which is their only means of subsistence. They need to be able to return as a matter of urgency, so they can start to grow food again.”

According to the UN, the territory of Nyiragongo is currently hosting over 177,400 displaced persons. Most of them have taken refuge in Kibati or Kanyaruchinya. These two villages are located some 50 kilometres from the territory of Rutshuru, where the fighting is taking place, and about a dozen kilometres north of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province. Needs are acute, both for the new arrivals and for those who were already living there. Priorities include accommodation, sanitation, health care, drinking water and food.

Challenges to providing aid

Aid generally arrives unobstructed in the territory of Nyiragongo, but in that of Lubero, which is currently hosting over 98,000 displaced persons, humanitarian agencies are experiencing difficulties.

Repeated clashes between the parties to the conflict make it impossible to obtain guarantees of access to all areas. In addition, the rainy season is rendering the already difficult roads harder to negotiate. Mudslides have occurred at a number of locations, further impeding the delivery of aid.

The large number of sites where displaced people have taken refuge is also making humanitarian operations considerably more difficult, in the areas of both Nyiragongo and Lubero. The UN estimates that over 280,000 people have fled their homes since fighting in Rutshuru broke out in March 2022. This is a major population movement, and while humanitarian operations are underway, the needs are huge. Currently, those needs are much greater than the aid provided.

“The number of displaced persons is increasing daily. If the fighting doesn’t stop, we’re going to be facing a humanitarian crisis that will be difficult to control,” says Anne-Sylvie Linder, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in North Kivu. “We once again remind all parties to the conflict of their obligation under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and their property.”

Difficult shelter and hygiene conditions

A mother, accompanied by three of her seven children, tries to find a dry place to sit in a hut two metres by two metres, covered by a plastic bag. By day, the rain is manageable. Between dusk and dawn, it’s a nightmare. “I’ve covered my house with plastic sheeting. When you’re displaced, you have no choice. You make do with what you have,” explains Sifa Rehama, mother of seven children. “My husband, my three youngest children and I all sleep here. The three oldest ones have to look after themselves, sleeping with neighbours or in another camp.”

Sanitary facilities are another big problem in this overcrowded environment. Aline Murarizi explains: “I got up at dawn today, but there were already people waiting in front of the only six latrines we have. I had to wait an hour for my turn. These queues sometimes provoke arguments.”

The unhealthy conditions are a breeding ground for disease. Cases of cholera have been reported.