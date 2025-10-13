Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization, and Customary Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jacquemain Shabani Lukoo, met with Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Shafi bin Newaimi Al Hajri.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

