The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans has expressed deep concern over the ongoing challenges faced by military veterans, many of whom remain in limbo due to delays in receiving their service-related benefits from the Department of Military Veterans (DMV).

During a briefing today on the amended Strategic Plans, annual performance plans, and the 2025/26 Budget of the DMV and the Castle Control Board (CCB), the committee stressed that the absence of a permanent Director-General undermines the department’s ability to deliver on its mandate and to manage its budget effectively. The committee also highlighted the dysfunctional organisational structure as a major frustration.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Dakota Legoete, said: “We urgently need the appointment of a Director-General. The current Acting Director General is uncertain about her future, which compromises accountability and decision making. The continued delays in making this appointment destabilise the department and make it difficult for us, as the oversight committee, to track the department’s expenditure and performance.”

The committee said it was sad that the DMV through its inability to put its stakeholders first continued to return unspent funds back to National Treasury. Members of the committee pointed out that on various occasions veterans were reaching out to them complaining after waiting for more than a year for their benefits.

Of specific concern is the roll-out of the pension benefit where it appears that the DMV and implementing agent, the Government Pensions Administration Agency, appear to lack a coherent and responsive plan to serve them. The committee also raised serious concerns about the DMV’s failure to establish a functioning internal audit unit which is an essential tool for financial accountability and risk management.

The committee highlighted the need for urgent intervention by the executive to turn around the DMV, starting with the appointment of a permanent Director-General, re-evaluating the organisational structure, addressing the findings of the Auditor-General and developing a more responsive department.