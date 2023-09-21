It is with deep sadness that the SANDF announces the tragic loss of three SA Navy submariners off Kommetjie on 20 September on board the SAS MANTHATISI. The families of the diseased members have been notified and military Chaplains and Social Workers are offering support to the family.

The names of the submariners who died are: Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (Executive Officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (Coxswain) and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (Coxswain under training).

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, the Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese and Flag Officer Fleet, Rear Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde have extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved families, friends, and colleagues of the submariners who tragically lost their lives.

The bereaved families have requested privacy during this difficult time, and we ask the media and the public to respect their wishes.