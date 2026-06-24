Deel (https://www.Deel.com/), the leading global payroll and HR platform, announced the launch of Deel Field Services (DFS), a purpose-built solution for organisations operating in medium-to-high complexity, on-site environments. Built on the infrastructure and expertise of Employ Africa Group (acquired April 2025), Deel Field Services extends Deel’s existing workforce platform into a new category: operationally intensive, location-based deployment for industries including oil&gas, mining, construction, and heavy logistics where standard EOR models were never designed to go.

Deel’s existing EOR, global payroll, and contractor products handle the full spectrum of remote and office-based hiring. Field Services is built for what sits beyond that: high-risk, operationally complex deployments where workers are on rigs, at mining sites, on construction projects, or in warehouses across multiple jurisdictions, environments that demand specialised pay structures, HSE compliance, rotational scheduling, and direct financial infrastructure that standard EOR cannot provide.

For high-complexity, on-site operations, standard EOR often falls short. Danger pay, hardship premiums, rotational rotas, HSE compliance, and direct statutory accountability in remote or unstable markets require infrastructure and expertise that go well beyond conventional global hiring tools. Most organisations in these sectors have historically relied on fragmented regional brokers — with the opacity, financial risk, and compliance gaps that come with them.

What's included

Field Services covers 110+ countries (and growing), including owned entities across 40+ African markets: For buyers deploying into markets like Nigeria, Mozambique, or Papua New Guinea, owned infrastructure vs. third-party arrangements is a meaningful difference

For buyers deploying into markets like Nigeria, Mozambique, or Papua New Guinea, owned infrastructure vs. third-party arrangements is a meaningful difference Specialised workforce mobilisation: location-based entity setup and simplified compliance for hospitality, retail, facility management, and construction

location-based entity setup and simplified compliance for hospitality, retail, facility management, and construction Industrial-grade pay&compliance: automated hardship premiums, per diems, overtime multipliers, rotational schedules, and HSE-aligned benefits

automated hardship premiums, per diems, overtime multipliers, rotational schedules, and HSE-aligned benefits Unified operational visibility: single dashboard for real-time labour spend, compliance status, and workforce utilisation across all locations

single dashboard for real-time labour spend, compliance status, and workforce utilisation across all locations Direct accountability: Deel is the legal Employer of Record, absorbing site-level liability and providing localised insurance coverage

Alex Bouaziz, Co-founder and CEO at Deel, said:

“Most HR infrastructure was built for office workers. Deel already handles global hiring for remote teams, contractors, and office-based employees in 150 countries, Field Services is for the hardest jobs to staff and manage: the rigs, mines, construction sites, and logistics hubs in complex markets. By combining EAG's on-the-ground expertise with Deel's scale, we’re bringing compliance confidence, operational transparency, and direct financial accountability to the most demanding workforce environments in the world.”

Deel Field Services is available for organisations with medium-to-high complexity on-site operations in African markets. General availability for oil&gas, mining, construction, and heavy logistics is expected by Q3 2026, with further market expansion planned through 2027.

About Deel:

The way the world works has changed – and Deel has built the standard to power it all. We make it effortless to hire, manage, pay, and equip any worker, anywhere. Deel is one platform for payroll, HR, benefits, mobility, performance, and device management across 150 countries. Built on owned infrastructure, powered by AI, and supported by thousands of local experts, Deel helps businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Trusted by 40,000+ customers, and created to become a global brand people love. Learn more at deel.com.