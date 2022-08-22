On 26 July 2022, the Council adopted Council Implementing Decision (CFSP) 2022/13151.

The Council decided that the entry for one person, who is deceased, should be deleted and that the restrictive measures against all other persons and entities in the lists set out in Annexes II and IV to Decision (CFSP) 2015/1333 should be maintained. In addition, the statement of reasons and identifying information for two persons should be updated.

The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Republic of Moldova, the potential candidate countries Bosnia and Herzegovina2 and Georgia, and the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.

1 Published on 27.07.2022 in the Official Journal of the European Union no. L 198, p. 19.

2 North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina continue to be part of the Stabilisation and Association Process.