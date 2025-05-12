With less than a year and a half until the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026 (https://apo-opa.co/3Zhx5fd) begin, the seventh meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s (www.Olympics.com/IOC) Coordination Commission marked another key milestone in Games planning.

The two-day hybrid meeting brought together key stakeholders to review the latest progress in Dakar 2026 preparations. Newly appointed Coordination Commission Chair Humphrey Kayange (https://apo-opa.co/4iXVZra), IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry (https://apo-opa.co/4jUAvNo) and an IOC delegation participated on-site in Dakar, while other Commission members joined remotely – including IOC Vice-President Nawal El Moutawakel, who has played a pivotal role in the leadership and direction of the Commission from its early stages and has recently been named Vice-Chair. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to delivering Africa’s first Olympic sporting event, with a strong focus on operational success and a lasting legacy for the Senegalese youth.

The meeting opened with a video message from IOC President Thomas Bach, who praised the progress made by the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee (YOGOC) and underlined the unique significance of the first Olympic sporting event on African soil.

“We all know that the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 will be truly special,” he said. “Dakar 2026 will be a moment for Africa to shine on the global stage. Dakar 2026 will welcome young athletes from around the world to celebrate sport, culture and the legendary Senegalese spirit of teranga.”

Learning Academy launches first cohort

A central highlight of the meeting was the official launch of the Dakar 2026 Learning Academy (https://apo-opa.co/4kb2lVb) – a flagship initiative designed to train and recruit over 400 young professionals aged 21 to 35 in the lead-up to the Games. This structured programme equips participants with essential skills in Games management and operations, enabling them to support the Organising Committee, while building long-term event delivery capacity across Senegal and the continent.

Venue master plan finalised as works progress

The Coordination Commission welcomed the finalisation of the Dakar 2026 venue master plan, which now includes confirmation of the road cycling route. The race will start and finish along Dakar’s scenic Corniche Ouest, providing a vivid and iconic backdrop. Significant construction progress has also been reported across key venues, enhancing overall venue readiness.

Comprehensive planning across Games operations

In addition to people management, legacy and venues, the Coordination Commission reviewed progress across all functional areas, including technology, ticketing, Games services, marketing, security, athlete education and youth engagement. Progress has been made since the last Commission meeting in November 2024. The Commission emphasised the importance of transitioning towards a more operational and delivery-focused approach, with the YOGOC evolving into its Games-time structure.

Humphrey Kayange, Chair of the Coordination Commission for Dakar 2026, said: “With less than 18 months to go, we are entering the final stretch. These past two days have been incredibly valuable, filled with constructive exchanges that have helped us build a clear picture of where we stand. The momentum that’s been built gives us confidence as we move forward towards delivering extraordinary Games for Africa.”

Ibrahima Wade, General Coordinator of the YOGOC, also reflected on the progress made and the strengthened commitment from all stakeholders: “By the end of this 7th meeting, the Coordination Commission, led by its new Chair, Humphrey Kayange, had seen and welcomed the considerable progress made in the various areas related to the YOG Dakar 2026 preparations, and observed that the stage is set for memorable YOG on African soil. It was heartening to hear IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry’s re-affirmed commitment to supporting our project. This is an additional reason for the OCOG teams and all the national stakeholders to feel motivated and engaged. The spirit of co-creation between the IOC and Dakar 2026 that has been present so far is evident once again.”

Corniche de Dakar to host Espace Let’s Move

Plans were also shared for the Corniche de Dakar, which will serve as the main hub for celebration and youth engagement during Dakar 2026. This iconic coastal stretch will host Espace Let’s Move, a vibrant zone featuring engagement sports alongside a comprehensive programme of cultural, educational and interactive activities. Organised in partnership with national federations and local stakeholders, the area will offer sports demonstrations, health and nutrition workshops and activations promoting the Olympic values. Live entertainment and local food stalls will help create an inclusive, festival-like atmosphere that welcomes young people and families into the heart of the Games experience.

Dakar en Jeux 2025 to celebrate youth, sport and Olympic values

Looking ahead, the Dakar en Jeux Festival will return later this year for its fourth and final edition before the YOG. Taking place from 3 to 9 November 2025, the festival will once again bring together sport, culture, education and health in a dynamic week-long celebration that reflects the spirit and values of the Games.

The YOG Dakar 2026 will take place for two weeks from 31 October, bringing together the world’s best young athletes aged up to 17 years. The Games will be held across three host sites (Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly).

For more information, please contact:

IOC Media Relations Team

Tel: +41 21 621 6000

email: pressoffice@olympic.org

visit our web site at www.IOC.org

About International Olympic Committee:

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.7 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.