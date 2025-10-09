CS OILFIELD (https://CS-OILFIELD.com/), a specialty oilfield chemicals and technical services company headquartered in Turkey, recently reinforced its commitment to quality, safety, and operational excellence as a Silver Sponsor at Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025, held in Cape Town from 29 September to 3 October. With a growing footprint across eight African countries, including Nigeria, Angola, Gabon, and Congo, CS OILFIELD is advancing performance-driven chemical solutions that support procurement efficiency, operational reliability, and sustainable growth across the continent.

Africa’s oil and gas sector faces mounting pressure to strike a balance between cost control and operational integrity. Substandard chemical use contributes to an estimated $75–100 billion in avoidable global costs annually, according to the International Energy Agency. These costs arise from equipment failures, environmental non-compliance, non-productive time, and reputational damage—all of which can be mitigated through high-quality chemical solutions.

“Every decision in oil and gas operations, even one as seemingly minor as a chemical selection, can make or break a project worth millions of dollars,” said Hasan Mutlu, Co-founder of CS OILFIELD. “Our mission is to break the cycle where chemicals are blamed for operational challenges by ensuring that high-quality, technically supported solutions are delivered reliably and efficiently.”

Chemicals in oil and gas are often overlooked until something goes wrong, resulting in wasted resources, costly downtime, and long-term equipment damage. With up to 15% of non-productive time linked to poor chemical performance, substandard materials can drain billions across the industry.

CS OILFIELD addresses this hidden cost by delivering high-quality, technically supported solutions that safeguard wellbore integrity, reduce waste, protect the environment, and preserve profitability. Supported by advanced R&D hubs, efficient logistics, and a commitment to operational reliability, the company ensures operators meet design performance without overruns or reputational risk.

At Africa Energy Week 2025, CS OILFIELD showcased its integrated approach to chemical engineering, manufacturing, and field support. The company also stressed its role in maintaining consistent production efficiency while meeting international standards.

CS OILFIELD’s “Building Together” strategy emphasises local sourcing, technical knowledge transfer, and resilient supply chains. By partnering with African companies and investing in community impact, the company contributes to skills development, job creation, and sustainable project delivery.

“CS OILFIELD isn’t just a supplier; we’re a strategic partner,” Mutlu added. “We take the time to understand each project’s unique challenges and goals, ensuring our solutions deliver measurable value today and into the future.”

For more information about CS OILFIELD and its services, visit https://CS-OILFIELD.com/.

About CS OILFIELD:

Founded by industry professionals in 2017, CS OILFIELD is a service company built on engineering precision, manufacturing expertise, and logistics agility. The company operates with a clear focus: supporting oilfield operations with chemical systems that are developed in the lab but proven in the field. Its portfolio spans both drilling fluid systems and production chemical treatments, enabling contributions across the full lifecycle of the well — from drilling performance to long-term asset protection. Based in Istanbul, CS OILFIELD’s operations extend across Türkiye, West Africa, and the Caspian region, with a local presence in Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, and Baku. From early engagement to field application, the company remains close to the operation and takes ownership of every challenge it undertakes.

