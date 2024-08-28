The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia – among the world’s top mineral producers – are currently spearheading the implementation of a Transboundary Battery and Electric Vehicle (EV) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) (https://apo-opa.co/4g2yhK7). The development of SEZs dedicated exclusively to battery and EV production aims to unlock new foreign investment, as well as position both countries within the global automotive manufacturing space.

The upcoming Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) Summit will feature a Automotive and Batteries Focus panel, examining measures to establish Africa as a global hub for battery precursors, batteries and EVs, as well as exploring opportunities for Africa’s critical minerals to support clean energy development. To date, most African automotive manufacturing takes place in South Africa, yet massive mineral wealth in Zambia and the DRC indicates the potential of these markets to become industrial hubs.

Increased cooperation among governments and international partners has been critical to positioning Africa’s mineral producers as potential manufacturing partners. The DRC, which holds the world's largest cobalt reserves at 6 million metric tons out of the global 11 million metric tons, established the Congolese Battery Council in 2023 to facilitate investment across its mineral value chain. The country – also representing Africa’s largest copper producer – signed an MOU with Zambia in March 2023 to fast-track the implementation of the Transboundary Battery and Electric Vehicle SEZ, seeking to add value to its raw cobalt and copper resources.

Zambia – Africa’s second-largest copper producer – formed a task committee in 2023 to expedite the implementation of the SEZ and identified land to host the zone. The country has strengthened partnerships with global mining firms, including Ivanhoe Mines, Galileo Resources, Tertiary Minerals, First Quantum, Vedanta Resources, Jubilee Metals and Xtract Resources, to achieve its goal of producing three million tons of copper annually by 2030. The Zambian and DRC governments are also partnering with the World Bank to launch local platforms between May 2024 and 2026, aimed at identifying and assessing investment prospects across their respective EV and critical minerals value chain.

South Africa, which holds 80% of the world's platinum group metals (PGMs) reserves – crucial for EV and hydrogen vehicle production – currently leads Africa’s EV market. Mining firm Isondo Precious Metals (https://apo-opa.co/3XlPHdy) plans to launch an advanced manufacturing facility for processing PGMs for EV applications in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, global automaker BMW, mining firm Anglo Platinum and energy company Sasol are piloting a fleet of hydrogen-fueled vehicles to advance smart mobility adoption in South Africa. CMA 2024 will host delegations from the DRC, Zambia, South Africa and other key industry stakeholders to discuss the latest developments shaping Africa’s smart mobility and mining sectors.