A dynamic panel discussion on the second day of the Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) 2023 summit will explore the current landscape for investing in Africa’s critical minerals sector, as the global energy transition, geopolitical considerations and supply chain disruptions continue to impact the development of new projects.

Under the theme, Investing in African Critical Minerals and Rare Earths Projects Today, the panel will address the challenges, opportunities and strategies associated with investing in Africa’s critical minerals – and specifically, the Rare Earth Elements (REE) – sector, providing unparalleled insights into the region’s resource potential and its role in meeting rising demand for these essential resources.

Panelists include Jude Kearney, Chair of the Sub-Saharan Africa Committee for the Export-Import Bank of the United States and Managing Partner of ASAFO&Co., US Office; Lloyd Pengilly, Chairman of Qora Capital, South Africa; Patricia Rodrigues, Associate Director at Control Risks; Nick Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of Renergen; Jonathan Veeran, Partner at Webber Wentzel, South Africa; and Petur Georgesson, Founder and CEO of Technology Metals Market. The panel will be moderated by Olivier Barbeau, Managing Partner and EMR Leader for Africa at Moore Global.

Uniting multi-sectoral expertise from financiers, project developers, consultants and trading platforms, the panel will discuss forecast shifts in critical minerals supply and demand curves between now and 2050, identify the most interesting critical minerals projects taking place on the continent and evaluate how these projects have been able to progress through various stages of development to generate returns for investors.

Panelists will also examine the role of partnerships among governments, companies and local communities in ensuring successful and responsible investments in the sector, as well as fiscal and policy incentives conducive to attracting and retaining investments in the sector.

The Critical Minerals Africa 2023 summit on October 17-19 serves to position Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. The event is organized by Energy Capital&Power and is held alongside the African Energy Week 2023 conference (https://AECWeek.com/) on October 16-20, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com