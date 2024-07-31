On the margins of the West Africa Monetary Agency (WAMA) Statutory meetings in Dakar, Senegal, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs Massandje TOURE-LITSE paid a courtesy call on the Hon Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation of the Republic of Senegal, Mr. Abdourahmane SAAR.

During the visit, the Commissioner conveyed warm felicitations from the President of the ECOWAS Commission on the Hon Minister’s recent appointment and expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Senegal for their unwavering support towards the regional integration agenda.

The Commissioner also informed the Hon Minister of the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming ECOWAS Convergence Council meeting, which will bring together Ministers in charge of Finance and Central Bank Governors from ECOWAS Member States. She solicited the Hon Minister’s support in ensuring the participation of his colleagues from ECOWAS Member States, with a view to achieving a milestone in strengthening the Multilateral Surveillance Mechanism.

Hon Commissioner reiterated the imperative for ECOWAS Member States to work towards meeting the convergence criteria, emphasizing the significance of this objective in the ECOWAS Monetary Cooperation Program.

In his response, the Hon Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Senegal to the ECOWAS integration programme. He underscored the need for Member States to be encouraged to meet the convergence criteria, in order to meet the timeline enshrined in the roadmap. The Hon Minister reassured the Commissioner that his doors are open to facilitate the smooth implementation of ECOWAS integration initiatives.