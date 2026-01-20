Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On January 20, commencing at 4:30 p.m., for approximately 40 minutes, Mr. HORII Iwao, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, received a courtesy call from Mr. Patient KETU CIRIMWAMI, Chief of Staff to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Democratic Republic of the Congo. The overview of the courtesy call is as follows:

  1. At the outset, State Minister HORII welcomed Chief of Staff KETU CIRIMWAMI’s visit to Japan and expressed his expectation for further cooperation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as DRC is serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for two years from 2026. State Minister also welcomed the progress in bilateral cooperation following the two visits to Japan by H.E. Mrs. Judith SUMINWA Tuluka, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, last year.
  2. In response, Chief of Staff KETU CIRIMWAMI stated that DRC would like to further deepen cooperation both bilaterally and in the international arena, including the UN Security Council.
  3. They also exchanged views on regional issues, such as their policies toward North Korea including on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue, cooperation toward the realization of UN Security Council reform, and efforts to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law. They concurred to cooperate closely in the international arena.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.