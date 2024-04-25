Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Vice President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Tiemoko Meyliet Kone met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cote d'Ivoire Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.