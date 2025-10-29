Unveiled today at its General Assembly, the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) (https://FSC.org) reports a sharp decline of public concern for climate change in Kenya and South Africa, even after the hottest year on record. The 2025 Global Consumer Awareness Survey—conducted with IPSOS across 50 countries and 40,000+ respondents—finds war and conflict (52%) now dominate public worries while climate change trails at 31%.

Insights from Kenya, South Africa and Egypt

In Africa, survey data from Kenya, South Africa and Egypt—with Egypt joining the study for the first time—highlights regional differences in environmental concern:

Kenya has experienced a steep decline in climate concern since the 2022 survey (42%→30%), yet when asked about forestry issues specifically, particularly deforestation is prioritized. South Africa shows a more moderate but still significant decline in climate concern (32% → 25%).

Droughts and floods are also a major concern in Kenya, with 40% of respondents identifying them as key issues, higher than South Africa and Egypt by 10 and 13 points respectively.

Egypt reports that 32% of respondents identify wildfires as a top environmental challenge, highest among the three surveyed countries in the African region.

“When people see forests under pressure, they connect the dots between nature, water, and livelihoods. The message is clear: protecting forests isn’t just about trees — it’s about stability, resilience, and hope in a changing climate,” said Subhra Bhattacharjee, FSC Director General.

Forests remain where climate risk is felt most directly

Across 29 markets in which the forestry module was asked, Kenya stands out for its public concern for particular forest-related issues. The survey shows that 47% of Kenyans cite deforestation as a top concern – the highest globally. Concern for the impact of droughts and floods linked to forest disruption also ranks high at 40%, above the global average (29%). Additionally, 43% of respondents in Kenya recognize the impact on climate change from forest loss, exceeding the global average of 35%.

South Africans (42%) showed the highest concern among the three surveyed countries for loss of plant and animal species, above the global average of 36%, while Egypt saw 32% of respondents identifying wildfires as a key concern.

Together, the findings show why protecting forests – and the people who depend on them – is both a climate necessity and a supply-chain imperative.

Consumers still act at the checkout

Across 29 markets, 72% of consumers say they prefer products that do not harm plants or animals—evidence that credible proof points still matter in purchasing decisions.

In Africa, among the three surveyed countries, 79% of Kenyan respondents said that the information about sustainability on products should be certified by an independent organization. This demonstrates that, even as climate concern softens, Kenyans continue to see choices that support sustainable forestry as important.

“Even as global priorities shift, people here continue to care about forests and the livelihoods they sustain. They want transparency, fairness, and proof that the products they buy make a real difference,” said Annah Agasha, Deputy Director, FSC Africa.

Why This Matters

As wars, pandemics and inflation dominate public debate, climate change risks sliding out of political and consumer consciousness. Yet at the same time, people clearly want sustainable products and see the loss of plant and animal species as the greatest forestry related concern, with a majority expecting companies to ensure that their products do not contribute to deforestation.

FSC calls for integrated strategies that address environmental action alongside social and economic security — ensuring climate solutions are not deprioritized in the face of crises.

These findings are being debated this week at the FSC General Assembly, where global stakeholders are gathered to shape the future of responsible forest management and its role in tackling climate emergencies.

Survey details: The FSC x IPSOS Global Consumer Awareness Survey 2025 interviewed more than 40,000 people in 50 markets. Historical comparisons are based on the 32 markets that were surveyed in both 2022 and 2025.

