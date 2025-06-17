CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, and SMB Properties, a leading property developer in Kenya, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the 256-unit Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue. This landmark collaboration will introduce a new paradigm of upscale residential living in Nairobi, with Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue poised to become one of Kenya’s tallest and most iconic towers.

The announcement, made at the prestigious Future Hospitality Summit Africa in Cape Town, marks a significant milestone for both entities and for Kenya’s real estate market. Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue will offer an unparalleled living experience, combining SMB Properties’ expertise in crafting exquisite residential spaces with CityBlue Hotels’ renowned hospitality management.

Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue, located in the prime Westlands area of Nairobi, is designed to cater to the discerning tastes of high-net-worth individuals and expatriates seeking premium living. The development will feature luxurious 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, complemented by an extensive array of 22+ world-class amenities.

These include over 52,000 sq. ft. of space dedicated to wellness, lifestyle, and recreational amenities. From Kenya’s highest rooftop infinity pool to a full-service spa, fully equipped gym, squash and pickleball courts, private cinema lounges, and dedicated children’s play areas, creating a vertical city concept that redefines urban luxury.

As Kenya is emerging as a prime investment destination in Africa, Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of this growth. With projected capital appreciation of up to 30% in 3 years after completion and ROI of up to 23%, the development combines lifestyle with long-term financial returns.

“This partnership demonstrates commitment to a relentless quest for footprint in key African markets and diversifying our offerings beyond traditional hotels,” said Jameel Verjee, CEO of CityBlue Hotels.

“Nairobi’s dynamic real estate landscape presents a unique opportunity to blend our expertise in hospitality with SMB Properties’ vision for luxury residential development. Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue will deliver the signature CityBlue experience, ensuring comfort, convenience, and unparalleled service for our residents.”

Taher Saleh, Managing Director of SMB Properties added, “Le Mirage Residences by CityBlue represents the pinnacle of luxury and architectural innovation in Kenya. We are proud to collaborate with CityBlue Hotels, a brand synonymous with excellence in hospitality, to create a landmark that will stand as a beacon of modern living in Nairobi. This project is a direct response to the growing demand for high-end residential properties in Kenya, and we are confident that its prime location, superior design, and comprehensive amenities will set new benchmarks in the market.”

The project is poised to be one of Kenya’s tallest residential towers, reflecting the nation’s ambitious growth and the increasing sophistication of its urban centers. Its strategic location in Westlands, a vibrant commercial and residential hub, ensures easy access to Nairobi’s business districts, diplomatic missions, and premier lifestyle destinations.

Contact:

For CityBlue Hotels:

Email: grow@citybluehotels.com

For SMB Properties:

Email: sales@smbproperties.co.ke

About CityBlue Hotels:

CityBlue Hotels is Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, renowned for its customer-centric approach and commitment to providing world-class hospitality across Eastern and Western Africa’s major cities. With a focus on seamless, tech-supported experiences, CityBlue Hotels aims to redefine comfort and convenience for business and leisure travelers alike. The brand is dedicated to expanding its footprint and diversifying its offerings to meet the evolving demands of the African hospitality market.

About SMB Properties:

SMB Properties is a privately-owned luxury property developer based in Kenya, specializing in bringing to life residential projects designed with pristine detail for premium living. With a strong track record of delivering exquisite developments, SMB Properties is committed to transforming spaces into lifestyles, where prime locations meet unparalleled amenities. The company plays a significant role in shaping Kenya’s luxury real estate landscape, catering to discerning buyers seeking high-end finishes and world-class living experiences.