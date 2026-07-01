As Angola advances a new phase of oil and gas growth, demand is increasing for the infrastructure and equipment that keep large-scale hydrocarbon projects operating safely and efficiently. From upstream production and gas processing to refining and storage, flow control systems play a central role in maintaining operational integrity, minimizing downtime and supporting long-term asset performance. In this environment, specialized engineering companies such as Cornerstone Valve are becoming increasingly important partners in Angola’s expanding oil and gas market.

Cornerstone Valve has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference&Exhibition 2026 as an Associate Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Angola’s fast-growing oil and gas sector. The event takes place on September 9–10 in Luanda, with a pre-conference day scheduled for September 8, bringing together regulators, operators, service providers and investors to drive partnerships and investment across the industry.

Cornerstone Valve specializes in valve automation, actuation and flow control solutions, providing products and services that support complex industrial operations across the oil and gas value chain. The company’s portfolio includes automated valve packages, control systems and engineered solutions designed to enhance safety, improve system efficiency and optimize asset reliability in demanding operating environments.

The company’s participation at AOG 2026 comes at a pivotal time for Angola’s oil and gas sector. The country is pursuing an ambitious strategy to sustain crude production above one million barrels per day while expanding natural gas monetization and downstream capacity. Major upstream developments, including deepwater projects, brownfield optimization campaigns and frontier exploration, are creating new opportunities for technology providers capable of supporting high-performance operations.

As Angola’s premier oil and gas event, AOG 2026 serves as a strategic platform for companies to engage with decision-makers, showcase solutions and strengthen commercial partnerships. Cornerstone Valve’s sponsorship underscores the growing role of engineering and technology providers in supporting Angola’s next phase of oil and gas development.