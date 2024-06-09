Convene, a leading provider of secure and efficient board governance solutions, participated at booth 4E-7 GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com), Africa’s largest premier technology exhibition, which this year focused on the theme of "Digital Transformation&Digitization: Shaping a Tech-Driven Future." Held in Marrakech, Morocco from 29th May to 31st May, Convene showcased its comprehensive suite of products designed to empower boards of directors and propel them into a digital future, aligning perfectly with GITEX Africa's theme of accelerating digital transformation across all industries.

Convene understands the unique needs of boards across the vast and diverse African continent. We are committed to providing accessible and impactful solutions for boards across the region. That's why Convene solutions are fully localised to support seamless adoption, not just in terms of language, but also considering regional regulations and best practices. This commitment extends beyond language barriers, with Convene providing dedicated hands-on support and a care team to ensure a smooth user experience for all its clients in over 100 countries

At GITEX Africa 2024, Convene showcased three key products:

Convene Board Portal: Our secure platform streamlines board meetings, fostering real-time collaboration, secure document sharing, and efficient decision-making. Convene’s board management software (https://apo-opa.co/3VyaWrB) adheres to the highest governance and compliance standards, ensuring data privacy, audit trails, and regulatory adherence for all your board activities.

Convene ESG Reporting: Navigate the complexities of ESG reporting (https://apo-opa.co/3z0Gf5u) with ease. Automate data collection, generate insightful reports, and achieve your sustainability goals. Convene ESG utilises a robust framework that ensures compliance with leading ESG standards (e.g., GRI, SASB, ISSB, TCFD) and simplifies adherence to regulatory requirements.

Convene in Teams (CiT): Reimagine the board meeting experience with seamless integration for your preferred collaboration platform. CiT allows for dynamic discussions and efficient decision-making with real-time features.

"We're excited to be at GITEX Africa 2024, building on the incredible reception for our award-winning board portal software. We see tremendous potential in the continent's rapidly growing economies and innovative businesses. Our participation at GITEX Africa underscored our commitment to investing in the region, says Michael Yap, CEO of Azeus Convene. "Our platform is designed to digitalise and enable the best practices for formal committee and board meetings. We are significantly increasing our focus on North Africa and French Africa and are committed to expanding our business across various countries in these regions. We will be investing more in terms of resources, including sales, support, and other key areas, to better serve and support the growing market in North and French Africa."

Echoing this sentiment, Ashraf Ghoneim, Regional Head mentioned "GITEX Africa has been a fantastic platform for connecting with organisations across Africa. We showcased how Convene solutions empower boards to embrace digital governance, driving Africa's digital transformation. Notably, we're tailoring solutions for North and French Africa, with a focus on localised support and strong partnerships. This comprehensive approach empowers boards throughout Africa – North, French, East, West, and SADC regions - to unlock digital transformation and achieve their strategic goals."

Convene solutions are trusted by some of the world's largest Banks, listed companies and government agencies in the US, UK, Australia, Africa, Asia, Brazil and the GCC region.

To experience live demos of our solutions, discuss your board's unique challenges with our experts, and learn how Azeus Convene can help you transform your board governance practices for the digital future, visit https://apo-opa.co/4aW1ov9 and schedule a demo.