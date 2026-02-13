The Republic of Congo marked a major milestone earlier this week with first exports from Phase 2 of its Congo LNG project – amplifying investor interest just ahead of Hydrocarbons Minister Bruno Jean‑Richard Itoua’s engagement at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris, scheduled for April 22–23, 2026. Operated by Eni, the second phase began exporting from the new Nguya FLNG facility, lifting the country’s liquefaction capacity to 3 million tons per annum and delivering its first cargo in early 2026 following commissioning ahead of schedule.

Phase 2’s start‑up, achieved roughly 35 months after construction began, adds capacity alongside the earlier Tango FLNG unit, reinforcing Congo’s emerging role as a competitive LNG exporter in Africa. The expanded infrastructure draws on gas from the offshore Nené and Litchendjili fields under the Marine XII license, giving the country a stronger foothold in global gas markets at a time when buyers – particularly in Europe – seek diversified supply sources amid a shifting energy landscape.

The timing of Phase 2’s export start-up dovetails with growing international interest in Congo’s broader energy agenda: TotalEnergies recently secured the Nzombo exploration permit with a one-well drilling program, while Perenco is redeveloping its mature Kombi‑Likalala‑Libondo II offshore field with a new platform to extend production and gas recovery.

Minister Itoua, who has been instrumental in advancing upstream, midstream and gas monetization policy in the country, is expected to outline investment opportunities across gas, LNG, marginal fields and exploration at the upcoming forum – providing investors with direct access to Congo’s evolving energy landscape.

Beyond LNG, the Ministry of Hydrocarbons has advanced regulatory reform – including a new gas code nearing adoption that streamlines fiscal terms and clarifies rules for investors – alongside international cooperation to stimulate investment. Past IAE Forum engagements have produced key agreements, such as the 2023 pact with Technip Energies to enhance onshore and offshore capacity and collaborate on decarbonization and energy transition, highlighting Congo’s proactive approach to industry partnerships.

At IAE 2026, investors and policymakers will have the opportunity to engage directly with Minister Itoua and other senior officials on these developments, gaining first‑hand insight into how Congo is balancing gas monetization with broader energy sector growth and unlocking investment opportunities.

Congo’s trajectory – from a mature oil producer to a rapidly evolving LNG exporter – reflects a broader shift in African energy markets toward integrated, export‑oriented gas strategies. By linking robust policy engagement with ambitious infrastructure execution, Congo exemplifies how resource-rich African states can compete for global investment while contributing meaningfully to energy security and economic growth. As Minister Itoua prepares to take the stage in Paris, the Phase 2 LNG milestone serves as concrete evidence of both progress and opportunity for investors prepared to engage with the continent’s expanding energy frontier.

IAE 2026 is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.