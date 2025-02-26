The Republic of Congo is expected to export an estimated 4.5 billion m3 of LNG in 2025 as part of the second phase of its Congo LNG project. Developed by energy major Eni, the project’s first phase began operations in late 2023 following the installation of the country’s first floating LNG (FLNG) plant at the Marine XII offshore license. A major milestone in Congo’s natural gas journey was reached in February 2024, when the country’s first LNG cargo departed from Pointe-Noire to Italy.

Given Congo’s immense potential to become a major gas hub in Central Africa, a technical workshop at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) – taking place in Brazzaville from March 24-26 – will explore cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions for unlocking and monetizing gas resources in the region. The workshop will cover the design, planning and deployment of advanced shipping solutions, including LNG carriers, as well as the development of floating gas infrastructure, such as floating storage and regasification units and FLNG facilities.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationales des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Congo holds an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, primarily in offshore fields such as Litchendjili, Néné, Minsala and Nkala, located within the Marine XII license operated by Eni’s Congolese subsidiary. With substantial recoverable reserves in fields like Marine XII, Nkossa and Banga Kayo, Congo’s natural gas sector presents an attractive investment opportunity. Ongoing developments – including FLNG and gas reinjection strategies at the Nkossa and M'Boundi fields – ensure a stable supply of natural gas for both domestic power generation and future exports.

The Central African region – home to some of Africa’s most promising oil and gas markets – is well-positioned to leverage its vast resource base to supply the continent with reliable and sustainable energy. Major producers such as Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon have long been significant oil exporters, yet substantial investment in natural gas infrastructure is still required to fully realize the region’s hydrocarbon potential. As such, the Monetizing Central Africa’s Natural Gas Potential technical workshop at CEIF 2025 – taking place on Day 2 of the conference on March 26 – will highlight best practices, address logistical challenges and showcase successful case studies, paving the way for greater regional integration and economic growth.

“CEIF 2025 is an essential platform for exploring innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies that will help unlock Central Africa’s vast gas resources. By bringing together international experts and local stakeholders, the event aims to address critical challenges to ensure the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.