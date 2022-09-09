His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to HM Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"It was with deep sadness and great sorrow that I learned the news of the passing of your mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace," says HM the king in the message.

On this sad occasion, the Sovereign expresses, in His personal name, and on behalf of the Royal Family and the Moroccan people, to HM King Charles III, to all the members of the esteemed Royal Family and to the British people His heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy.

“May Almighty God comfort you all and give you strength in the face of this tragic loss,” adds HM the king.

In these most difficult circumstances, the Sovereign recalls, with much respect, the “qualities and merits of this illustrious Queen, who invariably stood as a symbol of the greatness of the United Kingdom, devoting her entire life to serving her country”.

“Under this exceptional Monarch, the United Kingdom achieved much progress and prosperity as well as a great status, both at the regional and global levels,” says HM the king in the message.

With the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Kingdom of Morocco has lost a “great and special friend, who was deeply respected,” stresses HM the king, adding that “Her Majesty the late Queen was particularly keen to strengthen the longstanding friendship between our two time-honoured monarchies”.