For more than twenty-five years of volunteering in his community, 55-year-old Celestino Mbambali has witnessed countless health emergencies, including cholera outbreaks. A qualified nurse by profession, he was always concerned about the lack of a health center in his neighborhood and, driven by his commitment to his neighbors, decided to take action. In the improvised space he built next to his house, he assists his neighbors on a daily basis, ensuring that they have access to first aid without having to travel long distances.

In front of the modest sheet metal structure he built with his own hands, Celestino says: “Here, neighbors are family. Taking care of my community is a duty and a pleasure. From malaria cases to diarrheal diseases, I'm always available to help.”

A resident of the Ngueto Maka neighborhood, in the municipality of Cabiri, Icolo e Bengo province, Celestino has become a health reference for his neighbors and is affectionately referred to as the “life saver” of his neighborhood. When he heard about the cholera outbreak on the radio, Celestino began a tireless door-to-door awareness campaign with his patients, warning them about the importance of drinking treated water, hand hygiene and safe food handling. With 512 cases and 19 deaths recorded by February 17 in his province, Celestino has become an essential partner in epidemiological surveillance, promptly reporting suspected cases to the health authorities.

“So far, I've assisted 16 suspected cases of cholera, 10 of which have been confirmed. Thanks to the support of the health authorities, all the patients have had prompt access to treatment and have returned home alive.”

The efforts of Celestino and other community volunteers have been essential at a critical time for Angola, which is facing a cholera outbreak in ten provinces, with a total of 4,235 cases and 150 deaths. “With his quick action and proximity to the community, we've managed to greatly reduce the risk of cholera deaths. Whenever he notifies us of a suspected case, we immediately send the ambulance to ensure the patient is brought for the necessary treatment. Collaboration with community volunteers has been essential in saving lives, especially in places that are further away from health facilities.’’ Says Dr. Santos, Municipal Health Director of Catete.

The fight against cholera is not an individual one, and Celestino also has the support of community development agents (ADECOs) who reinforce social mobilization. With the support of The World Health Organization (WHO), as part of the response to the outbreak, door-to-door awareness-raising activities, educational sessions and the distribution of information materials on the prevention of the disease have been promoted throughout the country, reinforcing families' awareness of safe hygiene and sanitation practices.

The WHO has played a key role in responding to the cholera outbreak in Angola, collaborating closely with the Ministry of Health (MINSA), Ministry of Water and Energy and the Provincial Health Office to contain the spread of the disease. ‘‘With a community-based approach, WHO has facilitated the implementation of the National Cholera Response Plan, mobilizing human and material resources to the affected provinces and reinforcing epidemiological monitoring, which is essential for containing the outbreak.’’ says Dr Zabulon Yoti, WHO Representative in Angola.

In addition, community mobilizers have been trained in effective communication strategies on hygiene, sanitation and early case detection. Thanks to this coordination, rapid responses have enabled suspected cases to be identified, referred to and treated quickly.

Celestino Mbambali's story demonstrates the impact an individual can have on protecting their community, but it also highlights the importance of the coordinated response between local authorities, international organizations and civil society. With collective work, solidarity and awareness, it is possible to save lives and defeat cholera.

“I'm relieved to know that we have life saver in our neighborhood. When I started having symptoms, I was quickly helped by Mr. Celestino and transferred to the hospital. After two difficult weeks, I was finally able to return home, healthy and grateful for everything they did for me.’’ Fernando Alberto, one of the patients who successfully recovered, says with emotion.

In the context of this public health emergency, the Ministry of Health, with the support of the WHO, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Bank, carried out a reactive vaccination campaign from 3 to 7 February 2025 to immunize around 930,000 people aged one year and above in the provinces most affected by cholera, namely Luanda, Bengo and Icolo e Bengo. The oral cholera vaccine is being used to compliment other preventive measures including improving access to safe water, addressing sanitation and hygiene gaps.