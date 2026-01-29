The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and the Portfolio Committee on Fisheries, Forestry and Environment will today receive a briefing from the Wilderness Foundation Africa on various aspects of animal welfare and the protection of captive animals in the country.
The meeting, which will take place at The Lion’s Foundation in the Waterberg Biosphere Reserve, in Limpopo Province will discuss the implementation and enforcement of animal welfare standards within wildlife conservation and rehabilitation facilities, with specific reference to ethical treatment, veterinary care, housing, and management.
The committees will also hear about institutional readiness for the implementation of the proposed Animal Welfare Bill, including interdepartmental coordination between environmental and agricultural authorities.
ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES
For media enquiries or interviews with the committee Chairperson, please contact:
Name: Sakhile Mokoena
Cell: 081 705 2130
E-mail: smokoena@parliament.gov.za