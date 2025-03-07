The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy was briefed by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) on the reasons for its decision on Eskom’s Multi-Year Price Determination 6 (MYPD6) Revenue Application.



Briefing the committee, NERSA outlined the rationale behind its decisions, emphasising the need to balance Eskom’s financial sustainability with the economic pressures facing consumers. The presentation highlighted that Eskom originally requested a staggering 57% increase in tariffs over three years. However, after thorough evaluations and consultations, NERSA approved a significantly reduced increase of 24.3%.



NERSA said it considered its decision within the broader context of ensuring affordability for consumers while enabling Eskom to address its operational challenges effectively.



The committee expressed significant concerns about the implications of tariff increases on consumers and the broader economy. Members highlighted the historical pattern of tariff hikes and their adverse effects on economic activity, seeking clarification on how NERSA plans to ensure that future increases do not unduly burden vulnerable households and small businesses.



Additionally, there were worries that the tariff increases might stem from mismanagement at Eskom. Some committee members voiced scepticism about Eskom’s ability to effectively utilise the funds generated from these increases, pointing to past inefficiencies and corruption. In response, NERSA explained that the approved increases are contingent upon Eskom meeting specific performance targets and operational efficiency benchmarks. The regulator assured the committee that it would closely monitor Eskom’s financial management and operational practices to ensure that any additional revenue is directed towards improving service delivery and reducing load shedding.



The energy regulator emphasised its commitment to conducting thorough economic impact assessments prior to approving any tariff adjustments. NERSA noted that the approved increases were based on careful consideration of operational costs, maintenance needs and performance targets for Eskom. Additionally, NERSA recognised the necessity for enhanced accountability and oversight, reaffirming its intention to monitor Eskom’s compliance with established performance standards diligently.



Another significant question raised by the committee involved the integration of independent power producers (IPPs) into the energy landscape and how this would affect future pricing. Members expressed concerns about the potential costs associated with integrating renewable energy sources and whether these costs would be passed on to consumers. NERSA assured the committee that while IPPs will contribute to diversifying the energy mix, careful planning and regulation will be essential to manage costs effectively.



Committee members inquired whether NERSA is considering any changes to the existing regulatory framework to better address Eskom’s challenges and those of the energy sector as a whole. In response, NERSA said the evolving landscape of the energy market, continuous policy review will be required. Furthermore, NERSA stressed that any amendments would only be made after careful consideration of the long-term implications for both Eskom and consumers.



The discussion also touched on the issue of the gas/coal problem, particularly with regard to the integration of gas as a transitional fuel in South Africa’s energy mix. Committee members raised questions about the implications of relying on gas while also managing coal dependencies. NERSA recognised the complexity of this issue, highlighting the need for a balanced approach to energy generation that considers both environmental sustainability and economic viability.



Regarding the negotiated pricing agreements between Eskom and large industrial users, committee members questioned the fairness of these agreements in the context of rising tariffs for ordinary consumers. The energy regulator reiterated that such agreements are governed by the electricity pricing policy and said that it will continue to review these contracts to ensure they align with South Africa’s broader economic goals.