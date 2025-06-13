The Portfolio Committee on Planning Monitoring and Evaluation adopted its budget vote for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), and Brand South Africa for the 2025/26 financial year. The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Teliswa Mgweba, said the committee focussed on the alignment of the budgets with the government’s strategic priorities as outlined in the State of the Nation Address and the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029. The DPME has been allocated R509.1 million for the 2025/26 financial year. The budget supports five key outcomes, including improved governance, better utilisation of evidence in decision-making and increased stakeholder engagement. Ms Mgweba said the committee is concerned about the absence of a legislative framework clearly defining the DPME’s mandate. The committee urged the department to develop this framework to clarify its functions and improve intergovernmental relations. Furthermore, the committee highlighted the need for a robust oversight model to ensure compliance among national departments. The DPME must establish clear criteria for assessing the viability of action plans submitted by other departments. In the case of STATS SA, the department has been allocated a budget of R2.77 billion for the 2025/26 financial year. The department aims to protect the quality of statistical information, implement a continuous population survey and modernise its business operating model. The committee recognises the importance of leveraging technology and alternative data sources to enhance statistical outputs. The committee expressed its discomfort with the high vacancy rate within Stats SA which is a challenge. The committee calls for a strategic plan to address staffing needs to ensure inclusivity and representation of individuals with disabilities and women. Furthermore, the committee is concerned about the adequacy of data collection methods and emphasised the need for improved accuracy and granularity in the data produced, particularly concerning marginalised groups. Brand South Africa has been allocated a budget of R235.2 million for the 2025/26 financial year. This budget is vital for managing South Africa’s national brand and improving the country’s global reputation. The committee has emphasised the need for collaboration with public and private sectors to ensure a unified message about South Africa’s identity and values. The implementation of a digital transformation strategy is crucial for enhancing data-driven decision-making and operational efficiencies. The committee encourages Brand South Africa to leverage research and analytics to inform communication strategies. The committee will continue to monitor the implementation of these budgets closely and engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment with national priorities. The three reports were adopted with recommendations and amendments.

