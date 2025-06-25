Eritrean nationals residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Germany, Scandinavian countries, and the United States, as well as Eritrea’s Permanent Representative to the African Union and the Economic Commission for Africa, commemorated Martyrs Day.

According to reports, at commemorative events held in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, the nationals pledged to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund and continue their support to the families of martyrs. Nationals in Sweden contributed over 104 thousand Kroner towards Martyrs Trust Fund.

Eritrean nationals in various German cities also organized walkathons, candlelight vigils, and cultural and artistic performances in memory of the martyrs. At the Berlin event, certificates of recognition were awarded to individuals who assumed responsibility for supporting the families of martyrs.

Nationals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates commemorated Martyrs Day with great spirit on19 June, featuring candlelight vigils and cultural programs. They also expressed their readiness to uphold the trust of the martyrs through supporting families of martyrs and hard work. Similarly, nationals in Kuwait commemorated Martyrs Day with great pride.

Members of the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia, along with Eritrea’s Permanent Representative to the African Union and the Economic Commission for Africa, also marked Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

Eritrean nationals across various U.S. cities commemorated the day, pledging to strengthen their participation and contributions to support the families of martyrs. Nationals in Chicago and its environs contributed over 30,240 U.S. Dollars in support of 42 families of martyrs.