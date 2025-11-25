Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a natural phenomenon in which micro-organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites develop the ability to survive exposure to antimicrobial agents, rendering medications less effective or ineffective for treating infections. As the world grapples with AMR, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with support from the Fleming fund grant, and in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, has been implementing Broiler Farmer Field Schools (FFS), an approach aimed at equipping local poultry farmers with knowledge and skills on biosecurity and responsible use of antimicrobials to improve health, productivity and food security.

Last week, FAO in support to the Government of Zimbabwe, facilitated graduation ceremonies for 106 FFS farmers and facilitators in Matabeleland South province. This milestone marks the completion of a two-year programme designed to transform poultry farming practices at community level. The journey began in February 2024, when government and community facilitators underwent a three-week Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop. Following the training, implementation plans were set in motion, starting with farmer identification at ward level, development of locally adapted curricula, and finally, three full cycles of broiler production per FFS.

“The graduation ceremonies are testimony of how broiler FFS specifically serve as participatory hubs of knowledge transfer, equipping farmers with the necessary skills to navigate production while promoting the prudent use of antimicrobials to combat AMR,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe.

The FFS approach emphasizes participatory learning, hands-on demonstrations, and behaviour change, making it a powerful tool for tackling AMR in the poultry value chain. Farmers learn to improve biosecurity, reduce disease risks, and minimize reliance on antibiotics; all aligned with the FAO’s Reduce the Need for Antimicrobials on Farms for Sustainable Agrifood Systems Transformation (RENOFARM) initiative, which promotes resilient, sustainable farming systems through innovation and responsible practices.

“For the past two years, this method has helped farmers boost productivity and food security while reducing antimicrobial misuse,” said Tinashe Hodobo, Animal health focal point in the One health secretariat of the government, highlighting the relevance of the FFS approach in curbing AMR.

“For the most part, farmers have learnt how to improve productivity, reduce losses, and enhance food security,” added Hodobo.

Between 2020 and 2022, FAO piloted the FFS approach in broiler production across eight districts in Zimbabwe. In 2023, selected Veterinary Services officers from across Africa, including Zimbabwe, went through the standard FFS master training programme in Kenya, strengthening regional expertise in farmer-led learning.

Following the pilot, FAO established a network of Broiler FFS in four new districts, each serving as a hub for practical training. The rollout included provision of basic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for facilitators and farmers during practical sessions, provision of inputs such as feeders, waterers, chicks, feeds and disinfectants and implementation of a structured training programme. Notably, some initial FFS have led to the development of daughter FFS, expanding the reach and impact of the programme.

“When we heard about the Broiler Farmer Field School, we decided to leave our pride and gather wisdom. We’ve learned how to rear poultry responsibly without relying on antibiotics, and this knowledge is transforming the way we farm,” said Edward Muleya, Vice Chairperson, Fit-Broilers FFS Group in Luthumba Beitbridge.

To ensure sustainability and scalability of the programme, FAO is working with the Community Facilitators and government Veterinary Services and agricultural production specialists who work in the communities, enrolling more participants to the FFS.

“We waited for the practical sessions with hope, and it paid off. Now we have graduated! Today, we’re using biosecurity and good management instead of drugs, and the system is working in our villages,” said Nokukanya Jiyane, Government FFS Facilitator in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South Province.

Beyond farmer training, the programme adopts a multi-sectoral approach, strengthening AMR surveillance under the One Health framework. Laboratories across Zimbabwe have been upgraded to improve diagnostic capacity, ensuring early detection and monitoring of antimicrobial resistance.

“Beyond these certificates, what farmers have learned must become a way of life. Scaling up the FFS approach will be key to tackling AMR and building healthier, more productive livestock and agrifood systems,” said Kudzaishe Vhoko-Tapesana, National AMR Coordinator at FAO.

Going forward, FAO plans to build on the success of Broiler FFS by integrating lessons learned into broader agrifood systems initiatives. This will include scaling up FFS to more districts, strengthening linkages with RENOFARM for climate-resilient and sustainable agrifood practices, and deepening AMR surveillance through upgraded laboratories and data-sharing platforms. The aim is to ensure continuity and sustainability, embedding responsible antimicrobial use and biosecurity as pillars of Zimbabwe’s agrifood systems transformation.