Launching today, the free-to-download Camera Colour Matching Application is a new specialist Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) app for PCs, offering dramatic timesaving benefits with simple operation.

The Camera Colour Matching Application works by capturing colour charts from designated units and generates a 3D Look Up Table (LUT) that can be imported into the CR-N700 Broadcast PTZ camera. It’s quick, easy and can be used by anyone who isn’t familiar with colour management technology.

Perfect for news, entertainment, concerts, live events, and reality shows where time is always critical, the app quickly matches colours between supported Canon cameras and third-party models.

Commenting on the app, Canon Europe’s Jack Adair explains: “A major pain point for broadcasters is the time it takes to colour match cameras. The Camera Colour Matching Application allows for rapid colour matching between the CR-N700 and other cameras on set. This saves the video engineers precious time in setup.”

Key features of the Camera Colour Matching Application (https://apo-opa.co/4heLI9U):

Configures to industry standard colour charts automatically, with additional manual control.

Supports square colour chart from 2 to 15 colours per side (e.g., colour chart with 140 colours).

Three areas of the frame can be manually selected for fine tuning.

3D LUTs can be checked (simulated) with the image and waveform monitor and vector scope before importing.

Send 3D LUT to the camera via IP.

Store generated LUTs as files on your PC and restore anytime.

Supported still image formats: BMP, TIF, PNG, JPG.

Supported OS: Windows 11, Windows 10 64-bit.

In summary

It can take days to accurately colour match cameras for broadcast. The app cuts this down to approximately five minutes per camera and can be operated by lesser skilled users, thus freeing up the video engineer to run other important tasks. Crucially, the app allows for the Canon CR-N700 to be used in conjunction with a huge range of third-party broadcast cameras, as well as other Canon models.

