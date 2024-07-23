Cofinity Group, Inc. (CGI) (www.CofinityGroup.com), a leader in the data center industry for over 15 years, is pleased to announce strategic Channel Partnership Agreements with leading data center providers in Africa including PAIX Data Centres, Rack Centre, Raxio, and Digital Realty which includes Digital Realty’s African entities; iColo, Teraco and Digital Realty Nigeria. Collectively, these data center providers operate in markets that represent over 75% of Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP across 11 countries.

The pace of technology adoption and digitization is accelerating in Africa, driving the need for highly secure data center facilities with exceptional levels of power availability, redundancy, and connectivity. “CGI is in a unique position to help enterprises secure and optimize their mission-critical applications in key African markets with experienced, trusted data center operators. We have had the privilege of working with the leading data center providers in Africa and we are confident that enterprises will benefit from our deep knowledge and streamlined commercial processes", said Ray Lawless President of CGI.

“Cofinity Group’s initiative is further evidence of the surging demand in Africa for the services of data center companies. We welcome CGI’s role in bringing together key sectors, such as Fintech, with data center providers in Africa, continuing the transformation of Africa’s digital infrastructure and accelerating economic growth”, said Ayotunde Coker, Chairman of the Africa Data Centres Association.

Enterprises opting for a colocation solution can secure their mission-critical operations in a cost-effective manner, benefitting from the data center’s robust infrastructure and connectivity, while also allowing for future growth with access to expansion space and increased power capacity. CGI’s vast experience in various markets and close relationships with these data center operators provides a unique opportunity to assist enterprises looking to migrate to a quality colocation data center solution in Africa.

More information regarding our channel partner arrangements can be found on our website at www.CofinityGroup.com/partners

About Cofinity Group, Inc.:

Cofinity Group has worked extensively with global data center operators since 2008, assisting these fast-growing businesses by arranging financing for organic growth and M&A transactions. We have extensive experience working with management teams to develop business cases and long-term plans for delivering profitable growth and establishing KPIs to track business performance. In addition, we have worked with client management teams to prepare investment analyses for over 100 data center builds and expansions across many continents. To learn more about Cofinity Group, please visit www.CofinityGroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn (http://apo-opa.co/46dxJwF).