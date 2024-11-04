Strengthened institutional and financial systems are crucial for fostering climate resilience and sustainable development in Guinea-Bissau, according to the newly launched Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR).

Despite having the highest natural capital per capita in West Africa, Guinea-Bissau faces significant development challenges, namely high poverty rates, political instability, and economic bottlenecks, such as over-reliance on cashew nuts and one of the lowest electricity access rates in the region. Climate change poses a severe threat, already impacting vulnerable communities living in low-lying coastal areas, those dependent on agriculture and fisheries, and the already limited infrastructure system. Without adaptation, climate risks could further increase poverty. Good governance, political stability, and a favorable business environment are essential to Guinea-Bissau’s sustainable growth trajectory.

“The Country Climate and Development Report provides Guinea-Bissau with a strategic framework to align development goals with climate action, promoting positive transformations and sustainable growth,” says Rosa Brito, World Bank Group Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau. “While the country has a wealth of natural resources, high vulnerability to climate shocks makes this report especially timely.”

Addressing climate vulnerability requires an integrated approach, combining governance improvements, economic diversification, natural capital preservation, human capital development, and sustainable investments in agriculture and infrastructure. A community-based strategy can unlock long-term benefits and reduce climate risks.

Immediate priorities identified in the CCDR for the next three years involve the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices to increase productivity while safeguarding water and land resources, regenerating and protecting forests, increasing energy access, and building human capacity and knowledge systems.

The CCDR demonstrates that climate action aligns with development goals and will be beneficial to keep Guinea-Bissau on track to achieve its development ambitions. Fast-growing and prosperous countries will be better positioned to protect themselves from the most harmful effects of climate change. Therefore, the best option for Guinea-Bissau to tackle the global climate crisis is to foster more robust, sustainable, and equitable growth.

For more information, read and download the report here.