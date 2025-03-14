The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), taking place from March 24-26 in Brazzaville, will feature a workshop led by legal firm CLG (formerly Centurion Law Group) that aims to address the unique challenges faced in Congo’s energy investment sector. As part of a strategy to spur energy investment and socioeconomic development, the Republic of Congo has initiated a number of strategies to drive resource monetization, project development and local capacity building.

As such, the Mastering Business in Congo: Legal Challenges and Strategic Solutions for Success session will take place on 24 March, offering an understanding of the legal structures underpinning corporate law, taxation, immigration, labor law and regulatory compliance. During the session, a panel of legal experts from CLG will delve into all aspects of growing investments in the African energy sector, offering insights into the legal nuances that can directly influence investments decisions.

Set to showcase how Congo’s investment landscape can accelerate monetization of the country’s natural resources, CLG’s experience in the African market has the potential to empower businesses with effective management skills and knowledge for participating in Congo’s energy sector. The country is set to release its Gas Master Plan (https://apo-opa.co/3DF5fSI) and new Gas Code (https://apo-opa.co/3Fsijey) at CEIF 2025, with a promise to reducing energy imports in the country and raising electricity access for its population, which currently stands at 50%.

Meanwhile, Congo is also preparing to launch an international oil and gas licensing round (https://apo-opa.co/4bu0dF8) at CEIF 2025, aiming to attract investment in both marginal and deepwater blocks. This initiative is part of the country’s strategy to increase oil production from the current 274,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 500,000 bpd by 2027. These major developments align with Congo’s broader national goals to mitigate production declines and stimulate further exploration on- and offshore. are expected to usher in a new wave of investment in sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth largest oil producing market.

The Mastering Business in Congo: Legal Challenges and Strategic Solutions for Success will offer attendees the opportunity to master the complex regulatory landscape and learn how it affects various investment types within the energy sector. During the session, CLG will provide delegates with knowledge to develop actionable strategies to mitigate legal risks and safeguard investments from future potential strategies.

“At CEIF 2025, we recognize that navigating the complex legal and regulatory landscape is crucial for successful investment in Congo’s growing energy sector. This workshop, led by CLG, is a pivotal opportunity for investors and stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the legal frameworks that underpin the energy market. By addressing key challenges and offering strategic solutions, we aim to empower businesses with the knowledge to unlock the full potential of Congo’s energy resources,” states Daoudou Mohammad, Tax and Legal Director, CLG.

CLG is a leading provider of specialized legal and tax advisory services, catering to a diverse portfolio of multinational companies operating globally. With a team of experts boasting extensive experience and knowledge across multiple sectors and with offices in Germany, South Africa, Nigeria, Mauritius, Ghana, the Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and South Sudan; CLG delivers bespoke solutions tailored to address the unique challenges and complexities faced by clients in various industries.

CLG's expertise spans a wide range of industries – including energy, infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and ESG to name a few – enabling the firm to provide comprehensive guidance and support to clients navigating Africa's dynamic business landscape. By combining technical excellence with a deep understanding of local markets and regulatory environments, CLG helps clients achieve their business objectives and capitalize on opportunities for growth and expansion.

Registration (https://apo-opa.co/3FspgMZ) for the workshop is now open.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Natioanle des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.