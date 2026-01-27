Pan-African law and advisory firm CLG (https://CLGGlobal.com) signed a collaboration agreement with Libyan legal firm Zahaf&Partners this weekend, outlining a strategic partnership for long-term professional cooperation. Signaling CLG’s entrance into the Libyan market, the agreement aligns with the company’s broader North African expansion strategy, while underscoring growing international confidence in Libya’s energy and investment landscape.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two firms will collaborate on legal, tax, regulatory and business advisory mandates in Libya, with a strong focus on energy, infrastructure, finance and investment-related projects. The strategic partnership is structured to support both inbound international investors and domestic stakeholders seeking to navigate Libya’s evolving legal and regulatory environment while advancing commercially viable projects.

Over the years, CLG has established itself as a renowned legal practice, with over 300 attorneys and advisors active across 50 countries worldwide. Alongside its Lawyer-on-Demand service, the firm operates across Africa, providing legal and advisory services covering mergers and acquisitions, oil and gas negotiations, project finance and banking, debt collection, labor and dispute resolution. Markets include South Africa, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Germany, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Namibia. Core practice areas include energy and infrastructure, mining, metals and natural resources, agriculture and agro-allied industries, ESG and sustainability, corporate and commercial, among others.

As such, the collaboration brings together CLG’s extensive pan-African experience across energy, infrastructure, natural resources, tax, regulatory advisory and cross-border transactions with Zahaf&Partners’ deep-rooted expertise in Libyan law, regulatory frameworks, tax advisory and domestic business advisory services. Together, the firms aim to deliver integrated legal and advisory solutions for public and private sector clients operating in Libya.

The agreement also comes at a pivotal time for Libya, as rising production, renewed investment and strengthened global ties mark a new era for the country’s energy development. On the back of its latest licensing round - launched in 2025 and set to close in February 2026 - the country is welcoming significant capital into its upstream market, with a proposed second licensing round building on investor momentum. In 2026, investors continue to expand their exploration and production portfolios, with the country on track to reach 1.6 million barrels per day by year-end.

Major projects are also advancing. The Bahr Essalam gas compression project targets a Q1 2026 start, Eni’s $8 billion Structures A&E Project will begin operations in 2027 while a 25-year oil development agreement signed by TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips and the National Oil Corporation - backed by $20 billion in foreign-financed investment - will provide an 850,000-bpd boost for the country’s hydrocarbon sector. Other active operators are also advancing developments, supporting the country’s broader goals of reaching 2 million bpd in oil production. These include Repsol and OMV. Service providers have also begun strengthening their portfolios, with companies to the likes of Baker Hughes, SLB, ADC and more delivering innovative oilfield services.

Beyond hydrocarbons, both Libyan and international players are advancing developments in renewable energy, power and downstream infrastructure, supporting the country’s broader diversification efforts and strengthening Mediterranean interconnections. As the country continues to rebuild institutional capacity and attract international capital, the CLG-Zahaf&Partners collaboration positions both firms at the forefront of legal and advisory services supporting the country’s next phase of economic development.

“This agreement brings together international experience and local insight at a time when Libya is actively seeking to unlock investment across key sectors. Partnering with CLG strengthens our ability to support complex projects while ensuring that solutions are grounded in Libyan law and practice,” stated Mahmud Zahaf, Managing Partner, Zahaf&Partners.

Beyond transactional collaboration, the agreement sets out a broad framework for long-term professional cooperation. This includes joint participation in the pursuit and execution of projects across the public and private sectors, professional training and capacity building initiatives, and the transfer of legal, regulatory and commercial know-how between teams. The firms will also work together on legislative, regulatory and policy-related assignments, comparative law and regulatory studies, and the issuance of joint legal briefings, publications and client alerts.

“Signing this collaboration in Libya is highly symbolic. It reflects our confidence in the market and our commitment to working alongside strong local partners to deliver value-driven, compliant and commercially sound advisory services. Zahaf&Partners’ reputation and expertise make them an ideal partner as CLG expands its footprint in North Africa,” added Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, Managing Partner, CLG.

CLG is listed on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange in Germany.