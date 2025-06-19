CityBlue Hotels (www.CityBlueHotels.com), Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, today announced the unveiling of Kilua Residences by CityBlue in Mombasa, Kenya. This significant milestone marks CityBlue Hotels’ second property in the vibrant coastal city, further solidifying its commitment to expanding its footprint in key East African destinations and offering diverse accommodation options to travelers.

The opening of Kilua Residences by CityBlue, nestled along the pristine shores of Shanzu, offers an exquisite blend of luxury and comfort for both short- and long-term stays. This 4-star beachfront aparthotel features elegantly furnished 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, designed to provide guests with a serene and upscale coastal retreat. Each residence is meticulously crafted to international standards, ensuring a premium living experience.

Guests at Kilua Residences by CityBlue will have access to an extensive array of world-class amenities, including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, a rejuvenating full-service spa, a state-of-the-art gym, and a dedicated playground for families. The property boasts stunning sea views and a tranquil terrace, perfect for unwinding. With its prime location, Kilua Residences by CityBlue offers convenient access to Mombasa’s popular attractions, making it an ideal choice for leisure and business travelers seeking an unforgettable stay.

“The announcement of Kilua Residences by CityBlue marks a proud moment for us, further strengthening our presence in the dynamic city of Mombasa,” said Jameel Verjee, CEO of CityBlue Hotels. “Following the success of CityBlue Creekside Hotel&Suites, our first property in Mombasa, Kilua Residences represents our continued commitment to providing diverse and high-quality accommodation options in key African markets. This new property embodies our dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, combining luxurious living with the unparalleled beauty of Kenya’s coast.”

“We are incredibly proud to see Kilua Residences by CityBlue come to fruition, a project that embodies our commitment to developing high-quality, desirable properties in prime locations,” said Samir Shahbal, Director of Gulf Homes Management Limited. “Our partnership with CityBlue Hotels has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life, combining our development expertise with their renowned hospitality management. Kilua Residences by CityBlue offers a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience, and we are confident it will become a cherished destination for residents and visitors alike in Mombasa.”

CityBlue Creekside Hotel&Suites, located on the tidal Tudor creek, has been a cornerstone of CityBlue Hotels’ operations in Mombasa since its opening in December 2017. With 100 rooms and suites, a bar, restaurant, fitness center, and pool, it has consistently provided a superior experience for guests. The addition of Kilua Residences by CityBlue, with its focus on serviced apartments and beachfront living, complements CityBlue Hotels’ existing offerings, catering to a broader range of traveler preferences and solidifying its position as a leading hospitality provider in Mombasa.

About CityBlue Hotels:

CityBlue Hotels is Africa’s fastest-growing customer-centric hotel chain, renowned for its commitment to providing world-class hospitality across Eastern and Southern Africa’s major cities. With a focus on seamless, tech-supported experiences, CityBlue Hotels aims to redefine comfort and convenience for business and leisure travelers alike. The brand is dedicated to expanding its footprint and diversifying its offerings to meet the evolving demands of the African hospitality market.