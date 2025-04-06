On April 4, 2025, Chargé d'affaires a.i. Fan Xuecheng of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda together with embassy staff presented a Qingming tomb-sweeping ceremony for deceased Chinese Experts who sacrificed their lives during the construction of the Uganda National Stadium project aid by China. Representatives from Chinese Community in Uganda also attended the event.

In his remarks, Mr. Fan expressed profound respect and deep sorrow for the fallen experts, encouraging everyone to carry forward the spirit of their predecessors. He called upon all to strengthen their original aspirations on the new journey of modernization jointly pursued by China and Africa, forge ahead with determination, and write a new chapter in the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uganda.

Representatives from the Chinese institutions in Uganda stated in their speeches that it is their great honor to inherit the legacy of the martyrs and be pioneers of China-Uganda practical and friendly cooperation. The ceremony went on with solemnness with participants presenting flowers and undergoing a moment of silence.

The Uganda stadium, aided by China, was completed and handed over in 1997. Four experts—Hu Yexing, Kong Huiping, Bao Jinping, and Wang Guorui—unfortunately sacrificed their lives during the construction.