On August 21, 2025, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa hosted a reception to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Ambassador Wu Peng and South African Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams attended the event and delivered remarks. Nearly 200 guests were present, including Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe, ANC First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa, other senior officials from South Africa’s political parties, government, military and police sectors, business, academia and media representatives, as well as representatives of Chinese enterprises and the Chinese community in South Africa.

In his speech, Ambassador Wu noted that, China went through 14 years of hard struggles, making a significant contribution to the victory of the global anti-fascist war. China is ready to unite all the nations in the world, including South Africa, to defend the outcomes of the victory in World War II, uphold international fairness and justice, practice true multilateralism, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams, in her remarks, highly commended China’s important contribution to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. She noted that in commemorating this anniversary, peoples of both nations understand resistance, resilience and unity in the fight for self-determination.

The guests viewed a photo exhibition themed Remembering History, Cherishing Peace. The reception was solemn, warm, and friendly. Participants remarked that China and South Africa, in their struggles for national independence and self-reliance, have forged a shared commitment to opposing colonialism and hegemony, and should firmly uphold multilateralism to jointly build a peaceful and prosperous future.