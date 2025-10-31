On 27 October, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa collaborated with the Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office to conduct an online consular protection awareness campaign. The event was attended by the Embassy’s Minister Qin Zhanpeng and Counsellor Liao Xiaoying, as well as Deputy Director Huang Shaorong of the Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office. Participants included representatives from the Fujian Provincial Foreign Affairs Office, Fujian Provincial Department of Public Security, relevant departments of Fuzhou City and Fuqing City, as well as overseas Chinese community leaders and family members of overseas Chinese.

In his speech, Minister Qin expressed gratitude for Fujian's strong support for consular protection efforts in South Africa. He highlighted the positive role played by Fujianese expatriates in South Africa in advancing China-South Africa friendship, supporting their homeland, serving the overseas Chinese community, and fostering a positive image for overseas Chinese. Minister Qin provided a detailed overview of China-South Africa relations, as well as South Africa’s security situation and related risks. He urged overseas Chinese to take primary responsibility for their own safety, ensure lawful and compliant business operations, integrate into local communities, and strengthen their risk-prevention capabilities. The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in South Africa will continue to spare no effort in protecting the safety and legitimate rights of overseas Chinese, ensuring they have a “home away from home”. Counsellor Liao Xiaoying delivered a systematic presentation on crime prevention and emergency response, illustrated with case studies.

Deputy Director Huang Shaorong noted that Fujian Foreign Affairs Office will continue to deepen collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in South Africa, to enhance consular protection outreach and case-handling capabilities. Participants engaged in in-depth exchanges on consular protection practices, observing that the event helped them improve their awareness and capabilities to guard against risks.