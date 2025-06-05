On June 1st , Chargé d'affaires a.i. Mme. LIN Hang, attended the 5th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students. The event drew more than 200 attendees, including the Mayor of Musanze in Rwanda’s Northern Province, the Founder and Principal of the Wisdom School Musanze, representatives from the Confucius Institute in Rwanda, and Chinese language enthusiasts.

Chargé d'affaires a.i. Mme. LIN Hang began by extending warm wishes to all students for a joyful International Children's Day on June 1st. She commended the Wisdom School Musanze for its unwavering commitment to promoting the Chinese language and traditional Chinese culture.Mme. Lin said that the Chinese Bridge-Chinese Show is not only a language competition, but also a bridge of China and Rwanda connecting hearts and minds. She further encouraged the students to aim high, step beyond their comfort zones, embrace continuous learning and self-challenging, draw inspiration from these two great civilizations, and empower themselves to become pillars of our shared future and goodwill ambassadors forging bonds between our peoples.

The Mayorof Musanze, Claudien NSENGIMANA, underscored the particular importance of learning Chinese. He encouraged students to delve deeper into their study and research, seize emerging opportunities, and work together to forge a brighter future of Rwanda and China.

Centered on the theme "Chinese Joy & Fun," the students shared their personal connections to China in Chinese, and showcased their love for Chinese culture by performances of singing, dancing, drama and martial arts.