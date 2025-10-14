On the morning of October 14, 2025, President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with Mozambican Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Levi, who is in China for the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

President Xi noted that over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, traditional friendship between China and Mozambique has withstood the test of international vicissitudes and remained rock-solid. China will continue to work with Mozambique to firmly support each other, strengthen strategic coordination, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and jointly make the next five decades even more remarkable.

President Xi stressed that China supports Mozambique in independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions and upholding national solidarity and stability. China is ready to work with Mozambique to strengthen cooperation between governments, political parties and legislatures, and deepen experience sharing on the governance of political parties and states. The two sides should take the implementation of the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit as an opportunity to enhance practical cooperation, and jointly explore new ways of cooperation which highlight the comprehensive and coordinated development of energy and mineral resources and infrastructure. Efforts should be made to accelerate the establishment of the China Cultural Center in Mozambique to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and bring the two peoples closer. China will work with Mozambique to implement the Global Governance Initiative, oppose unilateralism and hegemonism, and uphold the common interests of the two countries and the Global South.

Prime Minister Levi applauded that President Xi Jinping’s profound and impactful speech at the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women. She said that Mozambique is ready to work with China to deliver on the outcomes of the Meeting and advance the global cause of women. China is a trusted and good partner of Mozambique. The two countries have always supported each other and maintained close cooperation over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties. Mozambique is firmly committed to the one-China principle, and wishes to learn from China’s development experience, enhance cooperation with China in economy and trade, energy, mining, science and technology, education and other fields, to boost its own economic and social development and bring more benefits to its people. Mozambique supports the four major Global Initiatives proposed by China and appreciates that China has actively contributed to global prosperity and stability through its own development. Mozambique will strengthen multilateral cooperation with China to make the global governance system more just and equitable.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.