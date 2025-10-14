On the morning of October 14, 2025, President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with Ghanaian President John Mahama, who is in China for the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

President Xi noted that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ghana. The China-Ghana friendship was jointly fostered by the older generation of leaders of the two countries and has been growing from strength to strength. China firmly supports Ghana in pursuing a path toward modernization suited to its national conditions, and is ready to work with Ghana to take cooperation in various fields to a higher level and make greater contributions to jointly building the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

President Xi stressed that China always follows the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and takes the right approach to friendship and interests in carrying out cooperation with Africa. China will work with Ghana to strengthen political mutual trust and support each other on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns. The two sides should jointly implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, explore diversified cooperation models, and enhance cooperation in such fields as mining, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and fishing. Such efforts will help Ghana turn its strengths in resources into growth momentum, balance resource development and environmental protection, and drive high-quality development of cooperation between the two countries. The two sides should jointly implement the Global Governance Initiative and work for a more just and equitable global governance system. The two sides reached consensus in principle on the early harvest arrangements of the agreement on economic partnership for shared development. It is hoped that Ghana can benefit from the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines China gave to African countries that have diplomatic relations as early as possible.

President Mahama extended warm congratulations to China on its successful convening of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women. He noted that the Meeting is highly significant and demonstrates China’s leadership in championing the global cause of women. He said that Ghana-China relations are friendly and historic, and expressed appreciation to China for the strong support and assistance to Ghana through the FOCAC and Belt and Road cooperation. Ghana firmly abides by the one-China policy and is committed to deepening relations with China. He said that Ghana looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in trade, digital economy, infrastructure, energy, mining, and people-to-people exchanges, to take bilateral relations to a whole new level. Ghana firmly supports multilateralism and will work closer with China and other like-minded countries to enhance coordination on multilateral platforms, act on the Global Governance Initiative, and uphold international fairness and justice.

Wang Yi was present at the meeting.